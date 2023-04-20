Republican-led House passes bill banning transgender athletes from women’s sports in federally-funded schools

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – The Republican-led House passed a bill today aimed at banning transgender athletes from playing women and girl’s sports in federally-funded schools. Republicans argue that the measure is about fairness, but Democrats say it’s just another target in the GOP culture wars.

Similar bills have already passed Republican-led states, and the measure applies to federally-funded schools. Democrats criticize the GOP, saying the focus should be on issues like protecting students from gun violence.

Advocates say federal anti-trans legislation would have a devastating effect on mental health and other areas.

Even if this bill makes it through the Democrat-controlled Senate – which is unlikely – the White House says President Biden would veto it.