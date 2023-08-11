Registration open for Warner Robins Citizen Police Academy

If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to work in law enforcement, the Warner Robins Police Department is offering an inside look with its Citizen Police Academy.

Registration for the 12-week program is now open for anyone who is interested in attending. The academy gives participants first-hand experience of police work with a ride-along with an on-duty officer. Participants will also hear from law enforcement professionals and learn about investigative divisions, SWAT team, use of force and firearms.

Academy Coordinator, officer Greg Martin, says the Warner Robins Police Department has hosted the academy for more than 20 years to help dispel myths about law enforcement.

“People that go through the class can sit there if they hear something in the community that’s kind of negative towards the police, they can say, ‘That’s not true, that’s not right,’ and they can be ambassadors for us,” Martin said.

The free academy will take place from August 31-November 16. Classes will be held every Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Warner Robins Police Department.

Click here to sign up for the Citizen Police Academy.