Red Owl Coffee Company celebrating opening of Macon store Saturday

Coffee aficionados in Macon have a reason to celebrate this weekend, as Red Owl Coffee Company celebrates the opening of its newest cafe at 5586 Thomaston Road on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Founded in Valdosta in 2016, Red Owl Coffee Company has grown into a small but influential chain with multiple locations throughout Georgia. The cafe is unique in that it roasts its own coffee in-house.

“Macon has given us a warm welcome,” Marketing Manager Josh Wells said. “We’ve had a lot of people reaching out to us through various channels, including social media and our website. The community seems to be really excited, and we are thrilled to serve our coffee here.”

To mark the grand opening, the first 100 customers will receive a free swag bag, a T-shirt and a gift card ranging in value from $5 to $25.

