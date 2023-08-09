Recreational facility for veterans and first responders coming to Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new recreational facility is coming to Fort Valley to provide support for military service members, first responders and veterans who have gone through traumatic experiences.

The Gratitude America Center for Wellness will be built on a 150-acre property located along Highway 42. The property will feature kayaking on its two lakes, archery courses, walking trails and equine therapy.

The retreat offers programs led by licensed counselors to help those who have suffered a traumatic brain injury of combat related stress work through their trauma.

The Director of Operations for Gratitude America, Christopher Gill, says the program will support the veteran community of Middle Georgia by providing a space for them to de-stress.

“We help them with interpersonal skills, managing stress through breathing and meditation, and we take them to do things, we sort of prime them for a lot of these modules through outdoor recreation,” Gill said.

The property was gifted to Gratitude America by William A. “Al” Davis, owner of Davis Excavating & Grading in Warner Robins.

The facility is currently in the pre-planning stage. Construction is expected to begin in 2024.