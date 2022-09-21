Rebuilding Macon will host “Macon’s Cookin'” fundraiser

The event will feature popular dishes from Macon restaurants. There will also be an auction of gift baskets and a two night stay at the Towaglia River resort in Juliette.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–Rebuilding Macon, a local non profit organization, is set to host the 30th annual “Macon’s Cookin'” fundraiser.

The event raises funds for Rebuilding Macon. Its mission is to rehabilitate homes of those with low-incomes, particularly the elderly and disabled.

“We’ve had a lot of women that have helped this week putting together baskets and getting things organized. It’s a great feeling to know it goes to a good cause, and makes a difference everyday in Macon Georgia,” said Debra Rollin, Executive Director of Rebuilding Macon.

The fundraiser begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Fall Line Station on 567 plum street.

Visit rebuildingmacon.org to purchase tickets.