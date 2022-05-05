Reboot celebrates May the Fourth with Star Wars Trivia night

Five teams with the most points won Star Wars collectibles, arcade tokens to play at the bar and a drink token for one free drink.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — May the Fourth be with you! Wednesday was the unofficial holiday known as Star Wars day.

Reboot in downtown Macon, celebrated the day with a Star Wars Trivia night.

Participants showed up dressed in Star Wars apparel as they lined up to create teams.

The trivia had different Star Wars related categories with various levels of difficulty.

The five teams with the highest points walked away with prizes including Star Wars collectibles, arcade tokens to play at the bar and a drink token for one free drink.

Reboot hosts trivia nights and karaoke nights once a month. Check their Facebook page for a list and times of the events.