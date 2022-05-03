Ray Charles, The Judds join the Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ray Charles and The Judds joined the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, just a day after Naomi Judd died unexpectedly.

The music played on at the all-star ceremony, featuring music from Garth Brooks, Vince Gill and Trisha Yearwood.

Naomi’s daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, accepted the honor amid tears, holding onto each other and reciting Psalm 23 from the Bible together.

Wynonna Judd said that despite her heart being broken, she “will continue to sing.”

The posthumous induction of Charles showcased his genre-defying skill as a singer who exposed the genre to new audiences.

The Hall of Fame also inducted two studio musicians, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake.