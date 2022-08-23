Rainy weather continues this week





It was another rainy start to the week for much of Middle Georgia, especially east of I-75.

An area of low pressure to our west in addition to ample Gulf moisture will keep clouds and rain in the forecast for most of the week.

Tuesday, many of us will wake up to patchy fog and clouds once again, as well as the chance for showers.

More scattered storms are possible through the afternoon.

Highs Tuesday (and for much of the rest of the week) will stay mainly in the mid 80s with high humidity.



By the end of the week, when the low pressure gets closer, our rain chances will start to increase.

Expect more heavy rain and the potential for a few strong storms by the end of the week.

In general though, this pattern won’t be moving too quickly and rain chances will hang around into the weekend.



During continued rainy period, we are forecast to see an additional 1-2″ of rain, with some areas seeing higher totals in thunderstorms.

Just to our west in Mississippi and Alabama, rain totals could reach 6″.



It should be another week of rain and storms with highs well below normal through the weekend.

There are still some questions about the weekend forecast, so hoping for some sunshine along with the thunderstorm chances.