Rain returns to Middle Georgia Thursday afternoon



We are well into our cool down across Middle Georgia tonight with temps in the low 50s across the area.

Overnight, clouds will continue to filter in, keeping us from falling too far into the 40s.

Clouds will be sticking around for most of the day Thursday, with rain moving in for the afternoon.

Some areas could see pockets of heavy rain as well as an isolated thunderstorm.

Rain continues overnight and into Friday morning.



Friday morning, a cold front will make its move into the area, bringing what will likely be the heaviest rain of the week.

Although a few rumbles of thunder are possible, severe storms are not expected.

Rain should move out through the afternoon Friday, leaving us with a cool, but clear Friday evening.



Enjoy the nice weather that we will see Saturday (upper 60s and sunshine) because rain will move back in quickly for Sunday.

Although Sunday won’t be a total rain out, we are expecting showers to start during the afternoon and linger into Monday.



The cold front that brings our rain on Sunday is looking fairly stout, especially in regards to the cool down behind it.

Highs on Tuesday will struggle to warm into the upper 50s, while lows drop to near freezing for the middle of the week.