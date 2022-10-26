Rain moves in tonight, sun returns Wednesday



A cold front is approaching Middle Georgia tonight, bringing rain chances and a few thunderstorms.

There is a small chance that one or two storms become severe.

Main threats with any storms tonight will be damaging wind gusts and an isolated brief tornado.



The cold front pushing these storms into our area will be through Middle Georgia by early Wednesday morning, leaving us with nice weather for the week.

High pressure will settle in through Friday morning, keeping us cool (highs in the mid 70s) and clear.



By Saturday a wedge front will start to push more clouds into the area, helping to keep temps cool.

Our next weather system will start to increase rain chances by Saturday evening.

Sunday will be a rainy day in Middle Georgia, with highs warming only to the low 70s.



We could see a few showers lingering into early Monday, but it looks like most of our rain chances will be gone by trick or treat time.