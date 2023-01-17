Rain and warmer conditions return Tuesday





It has been a cool few days in Middle Georgia for the weekend, but warmer weather is on the way this week.

By Tuesday afternoon, a warm front will push east of the area, bringing high temps into the 70s and increasing our moisture.

We will also be seeing a cold front to our north pushing showers and rain into Middle Georgia.

Not everyone will see rain during the afternoon, but all of us will be stuck in the clouds for the day.

Winds will be gusting up to 30mph during the afternoon.

Wednesday we will continue to see a chance for scattered showers, mainly during the evening.



After a few warm days, a cold front will be moving through on Thursday that should give us a break from the active weather pattern.

This front will bring with it the chance for thunderstorms in Middle Georgia.

Right now this doesn’t look like a severe situation, but we will keep an eye on it.

Behind the front we will finally start to see some clearing and cooling for the end of the week.

Friday will be a nice day with highs in the mid 60s and sunny skies.



Although we will see a significant cool down on Saturday, rain chances will be returning overnight.

This rain will stick around through the day Sunday.