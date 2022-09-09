Rain and storms stick around for the end of the week





Clouds have moved in over most of Middle Georgia this evening as our next weather maker sets up to our south.

An area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico will continue to funnel in moisture to Middle Georgia through the weekend.

This will result in periods of heavy rain, potentially gusty winds, and cooler high temperatures.

The low will be staying pretty stationary over the next few days which means that rain chances aren’t going anywhere for a while.



Rain totals, through Sunday, will likely range from 1-3″, with some spots seeing localized flooding.

Also note that most of us have already got saturated soils, so we could see faster flooding than a typical rain event.



The rain will finally be coming to an end next week as a cold front starts to move through the southeast.

Our temperatures will actually be heating up behind the front, but dry air will allow overnight lows to fall to the 60s.

The dry air should allow us to stay dry for the end of next week with highs in the upper 80s.



Light showers will be possible ahead of the cold front that will be pushing through next week, but dry air should limit our rain chances after Tuesday.

We will finally start to see some dry weather for a while, with highs around normal next week.