Rain and storms return Wednesday night





The wedge front kept us cloudy and cool today across Middle Georgia, but changes are on the way through the end of the week.

Overnight lows will once again fall into the 40s and low 50s with cloudy skies and a light breeze.

Through the day Wednesday the wedge will continue to keep us in the clouds, but a warm front will approach from the west by late afternoon.

This front will help to bring in some warmer air and additional humidity to the area ahead of our next chance of storms.



Although the wedge will help to keep our instability in check for most of the day Wednesday, the warm front will bring just enough uplift to see a few strong storms.

We will also continue to see strong wind shear as the front moves through, which is a key ingredient in tornadic cells.

Parts of Middle Georgia are included in a level 1 threat for severe storms for the early morning hours on Thursday.

Main threats with any storms Thursday will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado.



Main timing for storms will be after midnight and through the morning hours on Thursday.

Heavy rain will be the main impact with storms, including the potential for flash flooding.

Temperatures will be increasing through the morning hours on Thursday as the warm, moist air mass pushes north.



The line will take its time to push through the area, as pictured above.

Some areas in southwest portions of Middle Georgia could see heavy rain during the morning commute on Thursday.

Rain moves out of the area by the afternoon, leaving us with partly cloudy skies.



Rain totals across our area will range from 1″-3″ depending on the speed of the front.

Remember to avoid flooded roadways if you are out during this heavy rain event.

Turn around, don’t drown.



A big cool down is on the way for the end of the week and into the weekend.

Highs over the weekend will be limited to the low 50s with lows around freezing.

Rain chances return for the start of next week.