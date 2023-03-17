Rain and storms return to Middle Georgia for St. Patrick’s Day



It was a beautiful day in Middle Georgia as high temperatures warmed into the 70s.

Friday will be another warm day, but clouds and rain will increase through the afternoon and evening.

Winds throughout the day will be gusting from 20-30 mph, with the strongest gusts in storms.



Although a few areas of isolated showers will be possible during the morning, heavy rain will move in for the late afternoon.

We should start to see heavy rain in Middle Georgia as early as 3 pm.

The main impacts for the area will be gusty winds and heavy rain.



The line of showers takes its time as it pushes south, bringing soggy conditions for the evening.

You might want to find a green umbrella if you are heading out to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Rain will finally move out after midnight, clearing us for a mostly dry weekend.



We are keeping an eye on the potential for a few severe storms in our southwestern counties.

Damaging wind gusts and an isolated brief tornado will be possible.

Stay weather aware as you are celebrating on Friday.



Behind the rain, will come the cold, as a strong cold air mass settles in for the weekend.

This air mass will keep highs in the 50s for the weekend, with breezy conditions on Saturday.



It will be staying cool into the start of next week, with lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 50s/low 60s.

A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday of next week before our next big warm-up.