RAFB honors Triple Ribbon Month, focuses on healing and resources for breast cancer, domestic violence and substance abuse

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A special luncheon at Robins Air Force Base on Tuesday brought service members together to address three critical issues: breast cancer, domestic violence, and substance abuse.

The Women’s Initiative Team hosted the event as part of the Triple Ribbon Month. The goal was to offer resources and outlets for those impacted by these issues.

Organized and overseen by Major Ayanna Glenn, who is also a domestic violence survivor, the event included personal stories from service members on how these issues have touched their lives.

“Everyone comes from different backgrounds and has a different story, but what weaves everyone together is the opportunity to experience healing,” Glenn said.

Glenn has initiated a domestic violence group at the base called C.A.R.E. (Challenges, Adversity, Resilience, and Empowerment). The group meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month.

“There’s somebody out there or resources out there to help them,” Glenn added. She says family, friends and leadership were pivotal in her own journey out of domestic violence.

Base leadership re-signed a proclamation during the event to show their ongoing support for anyone on the base facing these issues. They pledged to keep providing a space where community resources are readily available.

“These ribbons mean something,” Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick said. “They impact people in our community and at Robins Air Force Base every single day.”

Glenn says she plans to continue holding the annual luncheon and using her survival story to save lives.