RAFB holds Airman’s Memorial Service ahead of Memorial Day

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Robins Air Force Base took time Thursday to remember 73 men and women who were part of Team Robins.

The base held its 45th annual ‘Airman’s Memorial Service,’ welcoming families from across middle Georgia.

The photos of loved ones were displayed throughout the ceremony.

“I have a heavy heart but I also have a happy heart,” Jennifer Jackson said. “Just knowing this many people came out today to honor not just my husband, but all the people that were on the program.”

Jackson says it’s an honor to have been married to someone who fought for our country.

Jackson’s husband died in June of last year. She, like many others, have spent their time focusing on the special memories made with their loved ones.

“He was a family man,” she said. “He loved sports, eating out, thank goodness, like I do, but he also enjoyed his job on the base,” she said.

Jackson’s husband was one of 73 men and women remembered Thursday, adding to the more than 2,000 who have been honored over the past 45 years during Robins’ memorial programs.

The programs have been held since 1976, stemming from a partnership among the base, Middle Georgia Camellia Society and the Warner Robins Chamber of Commerce.

“It allows closure,” Chaplain Captain William Erps said. “This ceremony provides a sense of healing for many individuals in this community.”

The ceremony included music, the laying of a wreath, a firing party and the ringing of bells.

“The message of our love and our care for this community is what we want to continue to send out through this ceremony,” Erps said.

Robins Air Force Base hopes you’ll take some time to remember and thank those who have served for our country.