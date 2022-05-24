RACE FOR U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 2: Sanford Bishop wins the Democratic primary, Republican candidate still to be decided

(41NBC/WMGT) — The Associated Press is reporting that Sanford Bishop has won the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House in Georgia’s 2nd congressional district.

Currently, the Secretary of State’s website says Bishop is leading with 93.88% of the vote, with 1503 of 2707 precincts reporting.

The race to find out who will be running for the Republican party is yet to be decided at this point. Stay with 41NBC for more updates as they become available.