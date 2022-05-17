Queen makes surprise appearance to mark new subway line

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has made a surprise appearance at central London’s Paddington station.

The 96-year-old monarch has reduced most of her public engagements.

But she appeared Tuesday at the train station and beamed as she unveiled a plaque stating she officially opened the Elizabeth line, named in her honor. Buckingham Palace said “the organizers were informed of the possibility she may attend.”

The queen wore a sunshine yellow outfit with matching hat and she was joined by her youngest son Prince Edward for the official visit.

She was seen smiling as she toured the station with a cane in hand.

The monarch made her first public appearance in weeks on Friday when she attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show.