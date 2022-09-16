Publix Super Market Charities donates $5 million to Feeding America food banks

September is Hunger Action Month, and Publix Super Market Charities is donating more than $5 million to hundreds of Feeding America food banks.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – September is Hunger Action Month, and Publix Super Market Charities is donating more than $5 million to hundreds of Feeding America food banks.

40 Publix volunteers representing five Publix store across Middle Georgia put the action in Hunger Action Month.

Volunteers came to the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank Thursday as part of the Publix Serves project to pack boxes of nutritious food for distribution to families in need.

Publix Super Market Charities recently announced a $5 million donation to help food banks across the country.

The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank received $60,000 of that total donation. Publix District Manager Rick Bryd says he’s happy to give back.

“There are a lot of people out there who need that extra support, and Publix is here to help support our community and to show that we’re not just a grocery chain, that we’re here serve our local community,” he said.

The Executive Director of the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, Kathy McCollum, says the donation from Publix will help the food bank provide food to other food shelters and families throughout Middle Georgia.

“The beautiful thing about the funding we’re getting from Publix is that it is providing us with some much-needed funds to build some consistency and some sustainability in our network so that we are not just feeding people today, but we’re setting up those systems and expanding those systems that will feed people into the future,” she said.

In all, $5.6 million will help more than 300 food banks.