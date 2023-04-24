Public visitation held for Otis Redding III on Monday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A public visitation is being held for Otis Redding III Monday afternoon.

Redding III’s obituary cites that the event is to start at 4 p.m. and run until 6 p.m. at the Macon City Auditorium. Flowers and condolences are welcomed to be sent to Hutchings Funeral Home, which is handling the funeral arrangements. That location is Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc., 536 New Street, Macon, Georgia 31201.

Anyone who wishes to honor and recognize the passions of Otis Redding the III is invited to donate to the Otis Redding Foundation, Meals on Wheels of Macon, or the Historic Macon Foundation.

41NBC will have more on this event, stay with us for more updates as they come.