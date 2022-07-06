Prosecutor: July 4 parade shooter confessed to police

PHOTO: Robert E. Crimo III, a person of interest in the July 4th parade attack in Highland Park, Illinois, Photo Date: 07/04/2022

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — The man charged with killing seven people when he unleashed a hail of bullets on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago confessed to police that he fired on the crowd.

That’s according to a prosecutor who spoke in court Wednesday.

An Illinois judge ordered that the suspected gunman be held without bail.

Robert E. Crimo III is charged with seven counts of murder in the shooting, which sent hundreds of people fleeing in fear and set off an hours-long manhunt in and around Highland Park, Illinois.