Progressive gives new truck to Marine Vet

He plans to start a trucking company

KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Meet Lt. Colonel James C Rose also known as JC. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at the age of 19 and served our country for over 30 years. Now he drives trucks.

“I knew that logistics was going to be a part of my career after retirement. I thought what better way of doing that than boots on the ground in a truck. I have several family members who are in the trucking industry I have an uncle who drove for over 40 years, cousins, brothers, all the way down to myself who is now two years into the industry.” JC Rose/Truck Driver

JC was recently gifted a new Freightliner and $50,000 to support his owner-operator journey by Progressive Insurance’s tenth annual keys to progress program. JC is starting his own trucking company and as you may have guessed by the graphics on the Freightliner…the company is veteran focused.

When you think about it but the military and trucking are essential services. The nation needs to be defended and people need their products and they need them on time.

“So this blessing will not only just bless me but it’s going to bless so so many other people. It’s going to expedite and propel me forward building my fleet which is going to run under the company name of Pressing Forward Express LLC. My plan is to hire Veterans or Veteran dependents to get them into the trucking industry as well as to continue to provide an essential service to our country, to our communities. I am just so thankful to be a part of that” JC Rose

And Lt. Colonel Rose has a special message for any Veterans watching.

“Every Veteran knows freedom isn’t free, but it’s worth fighting for and I thank them so much for their service and their sacrifices from both them and their families.” JC Rose