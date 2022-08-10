Pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC gives away grocery vouchers in Jeffersonville

A pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC hosted a grocery voucher give away at Piggly Wiggly in Jeffersonville on Tuesday.

Customers were given $5o grocery vouchers from the Super PAC, which is known as “34N22.”

The giveaway occurred as Middle Georgians and Americans experience high inflation.

Stephen Lawson with the Super PAC says he hopes the giveaway gave families some relief.

“I think hopefully it brings awareness to what’s going on in the country right now,” he said. “We can’t keep going down this road with record prices, record gas prices, record grocery prices. We gotta elect an outsider or a business person, somebody that will bring relief to the people of Middle Georgia and all across the state, and I think Herschel will do that.”