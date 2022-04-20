Prince Harry talks about fatherhood, the queen and Diana

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Prince Harry is opening up about his recent surprise visit with Queen Elizabeth II, saying he and his wife, Meghan, had tea with the monarch and shared laughs.

Harry and Meghan visited the queen at Windsor Castle on Thursday for their first joint visit to the U.K. since they stepped down as senior working royals and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago. The couple visited Harry’s 95-year-old grandmother on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games. Harry is founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded military veterans.