Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in Sunday night crash in Macon

The crash happened in the 6000 block of Thomaston Road.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A nine-month pregnant woman and her unborn child are dead following a crash in Macon Sunday night. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says 22-year-old Tishuana Dean, of Macon, died following a crash in the 6000 block of Thomaston Road.

Jones says Dean died at Atrium Health Navicent around 9:00 Sunday night, just one day before she was scheduled to deliver her baby girl.

Jones says the unborn infant died in the crash.

A woman in another car was also injured. Jones says the woman is undergoing surgery at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.