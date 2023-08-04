Portion of Millerfield Road renamed ‘Jim Hickman Way’ in golfer’s honor

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A professional golfer, teacher and father was honored Friday by friends and family for his contributions to the Macon community.

City leaders gathered at Bowden Golf Club to dedicate a portion of Millerfield Road in Jim Hickman’s name. Hickman helped start several golf tournaments for charity. He also managed both River North and Bowden golf courses in Macon for 15 years.

His son, Drew Hickman, saYS Jim brought golf to children who wouldn’t have otherwise been able to play.

“I wish he was still here, but it’s an honor to see the legacy that he left behind and how many lives he truly impacted,” Hickman said.

Hickman died last year due to complications from surgery.

Signs for Jim Hickman Way can be found on Millerfield Road in Macon between Shurling Drive and Jordan Avenue.