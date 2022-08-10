Portion of Macon’s Anthony Road named for educator

A portion of Anthony Road will be renamed Robert Louis Scott Boulevard following a vote this week by Macon-Bibb Commissioners.

Commissioners approved the renaming of road during their committee of the whole meeting.

Scott was a music teacher at Ballard Hudson High School from 1956 to 1970.

“The history of Mr. Martin, the history of education being important, that’s what they’re requesting,” District 8 Commissioner Virgil Watkins said. “They’re organizing a way that they know their history, and they want to see it honored in places where they live and what’s relevant to them, not a name they don’t know and have no regard for.”

Anthony Road was originally named after ER Anthony, a local vineyard owner, who died in 1899.