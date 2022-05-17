Pope’s recipe to heal his painful knee? A shot of tequila

ROME (AP) — Doctors have prescribed a wheelchair, cane and physical therapy to help heal Pope Francis’ bad knee.

He has other ideas.

But Francis quipped that what he really needs for the pain is a shot of tequila.

Francis was riding in the popemobile in St. Peter’s Square when he stopped near a group of Legion of Christ seminarians who asked him in his native Spanish how his knee was doing.

After he replied that it was “capricious” he told the Mexicans the best antidote would be some tequila.