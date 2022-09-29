Pop singer Shakira to face trial over tax fraud in Spain

Pop singer Shakira to face trial over tax fraud in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish judge on Tuesday approved a trial for Colombian pop singer Shakira on charges of tax fraud.

Spanish prosecutors accused the entertainer in 2018 of failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($13.9 million) in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. Prosecutors are seeking an eight-year prison sentence and a hefty fine if she is found guilty of tax evasion.

Shakira, 45, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and rejected a deal with authorities to avoid going to trial. Her public relations firm has said that she has already paid all that she owed and an additional 3 million euros ($2.8 million) in interest.

The court based in the town of Esplugues de Llobregat near Barcelona said that Shakira will face six counts of tax fraud. The date for the trial has yet to be set.

The case hinges on where Shakira lived during 2012-14. Prosecutors in Barcelona have alleged the Grammy winner spent more than half of that period in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country, even though her official residence was in the Bahamas.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, has been linked to Spain since she started dating soccer player Gerard Pique. The couple, who have two children, used to live together in Barcelona but recently ended their 11-year relationship.

Spain has cracked down on soccer stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the past decade for not paying their full due in taxes. They were found guilty of evasion but both avoided prison time thanks to a provision that allows a judge to waive sentences under two years in length for first-time offenders.

Shakira ordered to stand trial in Spain for alleged tax fraud

(CNN) Grammy-winning singer Shakira is one step closer to facing trial in Spain for alleged tax fraud against the Public Treasury of Spain, according to a resolution published Tuesday.

A judge in Barcelona ordered the case to move forward to trial, but a start date has not yet been set. Spanish prosecutors allege Shakira failed to pay personal income and wealth tax between 2012-2014, currently valued in the amount of about $15.8 million, which she has denied.

Shakira called her accusations “false” in an interview with Elle magazine earlier this month, stating “I paid everything they said I owed, even before they filed a lawsuit. So as of today, I owe zero to them.”

Spanish authorities allege she lived in Spain over 183 days annually between 2011 and 2014, but Shakira denied that in her interview with Elle. Her attorneys have stated her primary residence during that time was in the Bahamas.

In a statement released by the singer’s public relations team in July after agreement on a settlement could not be reached, “Shakira and her team consider that this case constitutes a total violation of her rights since she has always shown impeccable behavior, as a person and taxpayer, and a total willingness to resolve any disagreement from the beginning, even before the criminal process.”

CNN has reached out to representatives of Shakira for further comment.

Prosecutors are seeking an eight-year prison sentence, plus fines, if she is convicted.