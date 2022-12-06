Police investigating deadly armed robbery attempt in Warner Robins

The incident happened Monday night at the American Philly and Wing on Watson Blvd.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a deadly armed robbery attempt. According to a police news release, the incident happened just before 10:00 Monday night at the American Philly and Wing at 1307 Watson Blvd.

Police say they learned the victim of an armed robbery attempt was pistol whipped. The victim them pulled out his own weapon and fired several shots.

Investigators say the suspect ran from the business, but officers found him nearby on Vernon Drive. The armed robbery suspect was transported to Houston Medical Center where he later died from a gunshot wound.

The victim of the robbery suffered minor injuries from the assault and did not require medical treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information can contact Det. John Richards at (478) 302-5380.