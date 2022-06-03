Police fatally shoot Texas escapee who killed 5 while on run

Texas prison officials say a convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month has been fatally shot by law enforcement after he killed a family of five and took their truck.

State prison system spokesman Jason Clark says 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez died in a shootout in Jourdanton with police late Thursday after driving the stolen pickup more than 200 miles from where the vehicle was stolen.

Authorities say Lopez killed an adult and four minors at a rural weekend cabin near Centerville. He was armed with an AR-15 style rifle and a pistol when he was killed by police. Lopez had been the subject of an intensive search since his May 12 escape.