Plant Based Demonstration Project helps participants live healthier

Ten day plant based demonstration project results Plant Based Demonstration Results

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The ten day Plant Based Demonstration Project began on February 21. Organizers of the project included, Macon Beets, The Macon Volunteer Clinic and the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia.

The goal was to teach participants what life would be life by changing their eating habits.

We spoke with one of the participants, Rodney Jordan prior to the ten days. Jones told us then, he was looking forward to changing his eating habits.

“It made me feel good, so I’m sticking to it. I said I need something to motivate me, and this right here will motivate me and I’m eating this on a daily basis,” said Jordan.

According to Jordan, he lost nine pounds and has more energy after going through the project.

Dawn Burns, Vice President of Operations at the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia, says she was nervous at first, but the results were amazing in the end.

“All of the numbers went down as far as cholesterol, blood pressure, weight, and I would say probably 95 percent of the participants did not cheat at all during the ten days.”

Charles Hegg also took part in the project. For him, transitioning from eating food with a lot of beef and dairy, to eating solely three plant based meals a day was a challenge.

“I got very hungry in the beginning. I told Mrs. Dawn, I made a joke and I was like I’m starving, but it was my body adjusting to the first four or five days. It was amazing to see the weight drop and I was excited,” said Hegg.

Hegg says he will continue to incorporate the plant based diet to his daily life.

Organizers of the event say they hope to host a second 10-day immersion project in the future.