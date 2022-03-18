Pink Pancake Breakfast set for Saturday as Cherry Blossom Festival begins

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The annual Pink Pancake Breakfast will take place at Luther Williams Field in Macon on Saturday.

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department hosts the event as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

The fire department is partnering with the Macon Bacon to add some bacon with those pancakes.

Adults pay $5 and it’s $3 for children three and under.

Fire Chief Shane Edwards says the department starts making pancakes at 5 in the morning to prepare for the turnout.

“We prepare several thousand pancakes per year for this pancake breakfast,” he said. “It’s a great turnout every year. A lot of the people from the community come back and support this cause.”

If you can’t make it Saturday, another breakfast will be held on March 26.