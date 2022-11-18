Piedmont Macon opens new urgent care facility

Piedmont Urgent Care and the Greater Macon Chamber Commerce cut the ribbon on the Zebulon Road facility on Friday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon residents now have access to a new urgent care facility.

Piedmont’s Medical Director, Cassandra Donnelly, says it’s a much needed expansion.

“Whenever we’re able to expand our urgent care services, I’m really happy about that,” Donnelly said. “Because as a physician, it says we’re able to reach more people and access is certainly something that we have found during these last three years has been something that has not been the same for all persons.”

This be will Piedmont’s second urgent care facility following the opening of its Ingleside facility earlier this year.

Piedmont Chief Executive Officer Stephen Daugherty says it will allow patients to avoid going to the ER.

“So many people utilize the ER, which is the most expensive to get care, when in many times with urgent care can triage that need, whether it’s flu or other minor illnesses, it’s quick in quick out and the best part of our urgent care is that they’re open 365 days in the year,” he said.

The facility is expanding Piedmont’s urgent care services in Middle Georgia.

“What it means for this community is that they have more choices, and as you allow us to be your urgent care of choice, we’re happy to be able to this great service to you,” Donnelly said.

The new facility is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.