‘Picnic in the Park’ returns to Macon Saturday with food trucks, live music and family fun

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Food trucks, live music and family fun are all on the menu for “Picnic in the Park,” returning to Macon’s Carolyn Crayton Park this weekend. The event, hosted by Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation, is happening on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Kalyn Collins, senior administrative assistant for Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation, the event is designed to bring communities together.

“It’s exciting for us cause as a rec department,” she said. “That’s what we want to do is reach the community. We have rec centers in different locations in the community, so we want people from not just Macon-Bibb County, but from surrounding counties to come and enjoy the park that we have here.”