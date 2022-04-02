PHOTOS: New jazz lounge approved for downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new jazz lounge is coming to downtown Macon. Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning approved the idea at its meeting this week.

According to the project proposal, Macon resident Cedric Penson says the new lounge should be ready by late August.

Penson says the lounge will have an adult atmosphere, food and live entertainment. He says he has knowledge and more than 20 years of experience in this industry.

Penson’s plan calls for remodeling the old Ben’s Radiator shop located at 753 Martin Luther King Blvd. According to the application, Penson already owns the property. He says the location is perfect to help redevelop downtown.