Photographers invited to spotlight Macon’s Muscogee heritage in ‘Fanning the Flame’ exhibition

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — NewTown Macon is inviting local photographers to participate in this year’s “Fanning the Flame” exhibition, an event intended to spotlight the historical and cultural significance of the native Muscogee people in Macon.

NewTown Macon is seeking photo submissions. Selected photographers will be awarded $500, and their work will be displayed along Second Street Lane in downtown Macon.

Tracie Revis, the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park’s Director of Advocacy, says the goal is to foster community dialogue and collaboration.

“We have these conversations when we talk about the park, we talk about the expansion, we talk about downtown, but this is a way to show it,” she said. “A way to actually connect together and to create something together instead of one side showing for the other side. It’s really about that dialogue of them creating together.”

The deadline to submit photos is July 27. Click here to submit. The exhibition is set to open in October.