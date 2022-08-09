Photo booth now available in downtown Macon

You may have noticed a new photo booth on the corner of Second and Poplar Streets in downtown Macon.



The booth made its debut on July 27, just before Bragg Jam.

The booth was made made possible by a collaboration between Fall Line Brewing and NewTown Macon.

Director of Place for NewTown Macon, Emily Hopkins, says the booth is another way to bring the community together.

“In less than a week, we had over 200 transactions at the photo booth,” she said. “So I think that’s a testament to this being a really cool addition to downtown Macon. People want this opportunity that is really different and unique and unexpected and want to take advantage of them and use things like this.”

For $5, you can get two strips of photos.

Hopkins says there is no definitive timeline for how long the booth will stay in downtown Macon.