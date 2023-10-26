PGA HOPE helps veterans stay active through pro golf lessons

The City of Warner Robins is bringing the game of golf to veterans and active duty military as part of the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) HOPE rehabilitation program.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Warner Robins is bringing the game of golf to veterans and active duty military as part of the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) HOPE rehabilitation program.

HOPE, which stands for Helping Our Patriots Everywhere, is a recognized form of sports therapy by the US Department of Veteran’s Affairs.

Through PGA HOPE, veterans can learn how to golf from professional trainers at the International City Golf Club over the course of six-week sessions.

Clarence Benyard, a veteran who served in the Army for more than 20 years, says he plans to keep golfing once he’s completed his session.

“I’ve always wanted to play golf throughout my career but just never had the opportunity,” Benyard said. “Now that I’ve retired, I think this is a great opportunity to get out into the community with fellow vets and learn how to play golf.”

You can learn more about PGA HOPE and stay up to date on upcoming classes by visiting the PGA of America’s website.