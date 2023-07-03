Person shot in drug deal turned armed robbery in Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A person was shot in a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery in Perry late Sunday night.

The Perry Police Department learned of the incident when they were notified that a victim with an apparent gunshot wound arrived at Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins at 11:50 p.m. After speaking with the victim, police found that the shooting was the result of a marijuana deal turned armed robbery, and that it had taken place near the intersection of Newport Avenue and Glennfinnan Way in Perry.

Detectives found 2 suspects during the investigation, and took them into custody without incident at a residence on Glennfinnan Way. A search warrant was served on the residence that led to the discovery of 2 firearms, ammunition and marijuana. One of those firearms was reported stolen out of Warner Robins in June.

19-Year-old Azaylen Chisholm of Perry and a 16-year-old male were charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a felony, Theft by receiving, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.