UPDATE: Warner Robins man killed in accident on I-16

UPDATE: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old Richard Dudley of Warner Robins has been identified as the driver who died at the scene. The next of kin has been notified.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single car accident on I-16 (westbound) at the I-75 (southbound) split. The accident was called into the Macon-Bibb County 911 Center at around 7:54a.m., Monday morning.

According to a press release, a vehicle left the roadway, hit a light pole, and rolled over inside of the construction area. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is in its early stages. The name of the deceased will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information in reference to this fatal collision is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.