Person found dead in Dodge County house fire

Fire crews responded to a home on December 7th in Milan.

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – State fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a deadly fire in Dodge County. According to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, the fire happened around 11:00 p.m. on December 7th in Milan.

The Milan Fire Department responded to a fire on Lonnie Burns Road in Dodge County. Commissioner John King says the victim of the fire was recovered in a front room of the structure. The body is going to the GBI Crime Lab for positive identification.

King says investigators determined the fire started in the same room where the victim was found. But the source of ignition remains undetermined at this time.

The Milan Fire Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with this case.