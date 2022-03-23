Perry Trash Dash hopes to clean up litter around the city

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Litter happens from time to time, even a city like Perry. That’s why it’s hosting an event to hopefully fix that.

The Perry Trash Dash on April 2, is a city wide event for people to compete to see who can pick up the most trash. You can register on your own, or as part of a team.

We spoke with the Community Planner for the city of Perry, Holly Wharton, about why this event is so important.

“It’s a great event to participate in with your neighbors, or your friends, or family just to share your love and support of the place that you live,” she said.

You can register for the event on the city website. It lasts from 9 a.m. to noon.

The city is also hosting a Community Health and Housing Fair after the Trash Dash ends. Click here to find out more about the Community Health and Housing Fair.