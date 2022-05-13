Perry Police investigating multiple entering autos

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Perry Police Department needs your help with a entering auto cases.

Police are investigating multiple entering autos between May 9 and May 11, at Perry Feed and Tack on Kellwood Drive.

They say this man in the picture above, along with a woman accompanying him, may be persons of interest from other entering autos in the area.

The man has been seen in the area of South Street, Oak Ridge Drive and Courtney Hodges Boulevard frequently.

If you know who this man is or have seen him, call the Perry Police Department at (478) 988-2800.