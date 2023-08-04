Perry Police Department’s K9 units receive protective vests thanks to donation

The Perry Police Department's K9 units now have an additional layer of protection thanks to a generous donation of five protective vests.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Perry Police Department’s K9 units now have an additional layer of protection thanks to a generous donation of five protective vests.

K9 handler Corporal Tyler Ward says the K9s play a vital role in narcotics detection and tracking criminals or missing persons. He says their safety is priority.

“It is important because it allows our dogs to be protected just as well as we are,” Ward said. “We wear bulletproof vests, and I don’t know why they should not.”

However, due to inadequate funding, equipping K9s with safety vests is not always possible. That’s why a non-profit organization called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has stepped up to fill the gap. This group has already donated more than 5,000 vests to K9 units across the U.S., making a significant difference in the animals’ safety.

“They have been very, very eager as far as getting our dogs protected,” Ward said. “That is like their number one priority, doesn’t matter how long it takes, what they go through, they just want to be able to help us, help our dogs.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. continues to ask for support to help protect police dogs across the country.

To support vested interest in K9’s, go to VIK9S.org.