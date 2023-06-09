Perry Police Department offers ‘Citizens Police Academy’ to learn about public safety

Participants can learn about different roles in the department, take a firearm safety course, tour the Police Department and meet city officials.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Residents of Houston County can learn how the Perry Police Department serves the community during its “Citizens Police Academy” beginning next Monday.

The twelve week program offers an inside look at the responsibilities and challenges of local law enforcement. Participants can learn about different roles in the department, as well as meet city officials like the District Attorney and Solicitor General.

According to Perry Chief of Police, Alan Everidge, this is the first year the program has resumed since the pandemic.

“We think this class is a great way to give them information, the opportunity to learn a little bit not to be a victim, to learn a little bit about the police department,” said Chief Everidge.

A firearm safety instruction class is also included in the Citizens Police Academy. The program costs $28 dollars to enroll, and applicants must be at least 20 years old.

Visit the “Perry Leisure Services” website to enroll, or call the Perry Police Department at (478) 988-2800.