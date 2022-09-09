Perry Panthers named Georgia High School Football Daily’s “State Team of the Week”

Perry dominated Jones County 42-14 last week, earning the "State Team of the Week" honor.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After a one-point loss to Houston County in their season opener, the Panthers bounced back and dominated Jones County 42-14 in their second game.

With Jones County ranked #3 in the 5A, the Panthers earned Georgia High School Football Daily’s “State Team of the Week” after the victory.

Since 1959, Perry has won two region titles, both coming under head coach Kevin Smith in 2020 and 2021. So after being at the helm for his sixth season, coach Smith feels honored for the recognition.

“It gives me chill bumps. You work countless hours. You do countless things, and sometimes you feel like you are spending it in quicksand, and then all of a sudden, you start getting some of that fruit. We talk about it all the time, watering the root and playing the next play and playing the next play. We are going to get to some fruit, and we are starting to reap some of that fruit now, and it’s a very, very humbling feeling,” said Smith.

The Panthers continue their quest for a third-consecutive region title as they face Veterans in an in-county battle on Friday.