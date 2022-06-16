Perry man sentenced for killing his mom, stepdad in 2020

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man convicted of killing two people in Perry was sentenced Thursday.

27-year-old Anthony Shoffner Jr., was found guilty of two counts of Malice Murder, two counts of Felony Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and two counts of Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Felony.

Shoffner was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences with a further ten years of prison time on the knife charges to follow the life sentences. The consecutive life sentences are to be served without the possibility of parole.

The charges stem from a March 2020 investigation in the stabbing deaths of Rebecca Griffin and Kenneth Griffin, Shoffner’s mother and step–father.

According to evidence presented during the 4-day trial, Shoffner, who was living with the Griffin’s, stabbed Rebecca and Kenneth multiple times with a large kitchen chef’s knife.

Testimony established Rebecca suffered 18 sharp force injuries and four stab wounds, including to her neck, upper chest, and the inside of her mouth. Kenneth suffered

23 sharp force injuries with 16 stab wounds, including multiple stab wounds to each side of his neck.

Shoffer was also convicted on charges of attacking a maintenance man with a baseball bat at the Timberwood Apartment complex where Shoffner was living.