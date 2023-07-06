Perry Junior League’s 8U All-Star team headed to Dixie Youth Baseball World Series

2023 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series to take place in Hattiesburg, Mississippi from July 27 to August 1.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Perry Junior League’s 8U All-Star team claimed the Dixie Youth Baseball state title and will now represent Georgia at the 2023 DYB World Series.

The team will travel to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on July 27th to take part in the 10-team tournament.

Perry Junior League’s 8U All-Star team needs financial help to make the trip and would love the community’s support.

Any questions regarding support for the team should be emailed to pjl8uallstars@gmail.com.