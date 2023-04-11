Perry High School unveils new fieldhouse funded by E-SPLOST

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Perry High School has unveiled a new fieldhouse that will provide more space for the school’s football team.

The project, started in 2017, was funded by $2 million in Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (E-SPLOST) money.

The 7,700 square-foot fieldhouse will benefit both home and guest teams. It will make getting on and off the field easier, provide more space for athletic equipment and ensure everyone has their own locker.

“It feels great. It’s been a long time coming,” head football coach Kevin Smith said. “Our football community and the community of Perry High School is very proud to be able to move into a building like this.”

The new fieldhouse will also help Perry High School catch up with some of the other schools in Houston County, according to Smith.

“We’re very thankful. We’ve sort of outgrown our old facility,” he said. “It was suited for about maybe 75, 80 kids, and we’ve got 147 kids in the program, so it’s time for a little bit more room.”

After Monday’s ceremony, the football players gave guests a tour of the new fieldhouse. The Panthers will begin their spring practice on April 21.

“I think that our guys have been working hard and it’s a whole new team, and they understand that there’s a process to get there,” Smith said. “We’re not there yet, so hopefully our product’s gonna be better than it was last year.”